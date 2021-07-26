New air monitors will provide insight for health, tourism, industry in the Valley (copy)

Now anyone in the Ligonier Valley can access local real-time air quality levels thanks to newly installed monitors placed throughout the Valley. Funded with a grant from the Pittsburgh Foundation, the 3-year Air Quality Program will provide data for a baseline study that will be used, not only for resident health considerations, but also for tourism and future industry decisions.
“We are right at the beginning and want to get people involved in the program,” says environmentalist and Citizens to Preserve Ligonier Valley (CPLV) member Annie MacDougall. The local group is partnering with the nonprofit public health organization, Environmental Health Project (EHP) to manage the effort.
“By collecting this data, we allow ourselves and others to compare air quality data before and after development occurs,” says Nathan Deron, an environmental data scientist with EHP, which is conducting the study.
The study will collect continuous readings of fine particulate matter, or PM2.5, with PurpleAir sensors linked to a website, Deron adds. PM2.5 is air pollution made up of tiny particles – less than 30 times smaller than a human hair – that can cause eye, nose and lung irritation, shortness of breath or other long-term health issues. It comes from car and truck exhaust and burning fuels like oil or coal.
Volatile organic compounds (VOC) data will also be collected by continuous VOC monitors developed by the CREATE Lab at Carnegie Mellon University. VOCs are chemicals from gases given off by indoor sources like glues and some foam insulation and from manufacturing and burning fuels like gas and wood.
“There is industry in the Valley that could increase and be detrimental to our air quality,” MacDougall says.
Ten sites throughout the Valley have both types of monitors up and running. They are located as far south as the Pennsylvania Turnpike near Donegal and as far north as Wilpen with locations at the Powdermill Nature Reserve, the Compass Inn Museum, the Ligonier Valley Library and in some residents’ homes.
In addition, 24-hour summa canisters for air sampling will be deployed once or twice a year to provide even more information, MacDougall adds.
For the next three years, people can get Ligonier Valley air quality information by going to purpleair.com and clicking on map sites for the current Environmental Protection Agency’s Air Quality Index (AQI) readings on a scale of 0 to 500. The PurpleAir map can show residents where the monitors’ readings fall within the AQI.
“Values of above 150 are considered ‘unhealthy,’ regardless of sensitivity,” Deron says.
And any place in the United States that has a PurpleAir monitor can be accessed and compared to another area, adds Ed Oles of CPLV.
“All you do is put the zip code in, and you can compare the air quality,” he says.
On Friday afternoon, the Ligonier Valley Library’s monitor showed an AQI reading of an “acceptable” 62, with “a moderate health concern for a very small number of people who are unusually sensitive to air pollution,” according to the website. On Saturday, the library’s AQI reading was a “satisfactory” 45 with “little or no risk.” By comparison, that same day, the reading from 64 miles west in Mount Lebanon showed another “satisfactory” AQI reading of 30.
Unlike flat topographies, Ligonier’s valley landscape makes it more susceptible to air pollution. Air pollutants drop and become trapped, and this causes longer exposures of higher levels of harmful pollution under certain weather conditions, like the temperature inversions that occur regularly in this region, explains Deron.
“And those living in a valley, most of the time, are your main population base,” says MacDougall. “People didn’t come to Ligonier to live with poor air quality.”
“We feel privileged to be participating in the program because as we all know, knowledge is power. This type of project is in keeping with the innovative programming that we are offering the community,” says Sally Van Ingen, president of the Ligonier Valley Library board of directors, adding that she hopes the library’s monitors, which are visible to patrons, spark community conversation.
The EHP is training members of CPLV on how to read and interpret the data, and the local group will in turn conduct community and school programming for anyone who is interested in learning more about the monitors.
“(CPLV’s) first goal is to protect air quality so partnering on this baseline study was a perfect project,” says Oles, adding the project outcome may encourage families to come to the Valley for a safe, healthy and attractive place to live, work and recreate.
A community meeting will be scheduled at the Powdermill Nature Reserve for the last week in August. The time and day will be announced at a later date.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.