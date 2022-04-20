The Miss 4th of July 2022 pageant may be about two months away, but organizers are already gearing up for an event that focuses on fun and will be a night to remember.
The event will be held at 6 p.m. Saturday, June 18, at the Greater Latrobe Senior High School auditorium with a brand new layout. Talking will be limited on stage to allow contestants to relax and enjoy the experience.
Contestants don’t need to have prior pageant experience and will be taught everything they need to know, according to Jackie Zemba, one of this year’s coordinators.
Miss 4th of July will receive a $1,000 scholarship, but that’s not all. All contestants will receive lifelong memories and skills. However, the girls can’t experience it unless they enter.
The deadline for entering is April 25.
The pageant is open to all girls ages 14-19 in the Greater Latrobe and Derry Area school districts.
The pageant is broken up into five areas of competition: attendance, private interview, talent, evening gown and on-stage interview, reviewed by the same panel of four judges.
For attendance, which represents 10% of the score, contestants will receive points for attendance at mandatory practices and events leading up to the pageant.
The private interview is conducted the day of the pageant and represents 35% of the total score. After being introduced, girls will speak from a podium during the nine-minute interview with judges on a variety of general topics.
Talent also represents a significant percentage of total points with 30%. The time limit is 90 seconds and contestants should keep in mind the values and image of the Miss 4th of July Pageant when selecting a talent.
The other two categories are Evening Gown, 15% and On-Stage Interview, 10%. During the gown section of the program, judges will look for overall look and stage presence. For the interview, the question, determined by judges after the private interview, will be asked and the contestant must answer on stage.
All contestants will participate in an opening number dance, which will be taught during practices by the Seton Hill Performing Arts. According to Zemba, it is a basic dance and no prior dance history is necessary.
An informational meeting will be held for contestants from 6 to 7 p.m. Monday, April 25, at Huber Hall. Seven other practices, which are also being held at Huber Hall, will be scheduled.
Many local businesses have already donated to the scholarship fund, but the committee is still searching for sponsors. If your business would like to be a sponsor reach out to Zemba.
For more information or to receive an application, anyone interested should contact Zemba at 4thcontestant@gmail.com.
