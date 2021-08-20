'Never Forget Walk' stops In Shanksville on Saturday

Frank Siller has been walking through Pennsylvania for the last few days, passing the towns of Myersdale, Berlin, Buckstown, Everett and Houstontown on his way to Shanksville in Somerset County. It’s part of his 500-plus-mile “Never Forget Walk” that started at the Pentagon on Aug. 1 and that will end on Sept. 10 on Staten Island, New York.
On Saturday, he’ll pause in Shanksville for private ceremonies to remember the passengers on United Airlines Flight 93 who on Sept. 11, 2001, fought for control of their hijacked plane. Their heroic efforts sent it crashing into a field in Stonycreek Township instead of an intended target in Washington, D.C.
Siller is the CEO of Tunnel to Towers Foundation that he and other family members founded in memory of his brother Stephen, 34. He was an off duty New York City fire fighter who ran with his gear through a closed tunnel to help other first responders rescue people in the burning towers. He was never recovered from the collapsed buildings.
The non-profit (T2T.org) supports first responders, veterans, and their families by providing these heroes and the families they leave behind with mortgage-free homes. Siller hopes that this walk marking the 20th anniversary of the terrorist attack will raise awareness of the foundation’s mission, and reach the goal of signing up one million more people to pledge $11 a month. The foundation’s latest project is to build 200 smart homes for recipients on donated property in Florida.
“We want to take care of the Americans who are willing to die for you,” Siller told The Bulletin before he began the walk. “We want to take care of their families. What can be better than that?”
The mantra of the foundation, he added, is based on a saying attributed to St. Francis of Assisi: “While we have time, let us go out and do good.”
Siller, 68, spent a year training for the journey that has taken him on highways, back roads and through hills and mountains, an average of 15 miles a day. He’s accompanied by vehicles backing him up on the roads to keep him safe, and an RV for the night. Along the way, he meets people who cheer on his mission, and every Saturday, there’s something planned in stopovers on his route, like parades, ceremonies, tributes to first responders and barbecues.
He was in Cumberland, Maryland, last Saturday, and when he leaves Shanksville, he’s heading east and will stop in Hershey on Aug. 28.
The private activities in Shanksville begin at the Shanksville Volunteer Fire Department where a 75-foot banner will be displayed with the words “We Will Never Forget.”
The foundation will host a breakfast there at 7:30 a.m. for members and alumni of the company and other departments that responded to the Flight 93 crash. Some members of the Fire Department of New York City and other invited guests will be attendance. FDNY Firefighter John LaBarbera will be emcee at the breakfast. Speakers include Siller, Shanksville Fire Chief Jim Bent, former Shanksville assistant Fire Chief and 9-11 first responder Rick King, Flight 93 National Memorial Superintendent Stephen Clark, and Donna Gibson, president of Friends of Flight 93 National Memorial.
At 9 a.m., Siller and attendees will walk the 2.7 miles from the fire house to the Flight 93 National Memorial. The foundation will host a ceremony at 10 a.m., beginning with an honor guard introduction and the presentation of The Colors. Speakers include Siller, LaBarbera and Clark.
Siller will visit the memorial and stop by the 40 pillars that represent the passengers and crew who lost their lives on 9-11. At the end of the ceremony, he will lay a wreath at the crash site in memory of the fallen and their families.
Then he’ll be back on the road on his way to New York City.
