Frank Siller left Washington, D.C., on Aug. 1 and is heading for Shanksville, the tiny borough in Somerset County where on Sept. 11, 2001, United Airlines Flight 93 crashed into a reclaimed strip mine in nearby Stoneycreek Township.
He’s expected to arrive there on Aug. 21 where he will be met by firefighters and other first responders, people who were involved in the investigation and recovery, and family members of the 40 passengers and crew who were aboard the plane.
He’s walking the 537 miles from where a third hijacked plane hit the Pentagon, to Shanksville where the fourth plane plunged deep into the earth and went up in flames, then to New York City where the first two hijacked planes crashed into and destroyed the Twin Towers of the World Trade Center.
His walk will end there on Sept. 10, the day before ceremonies will mark the 20th anniversary of the terrorist attacks on the United States.
He calls it the “Never Forget Walk.” Siller, 68, is the CEO and a founder of Tunnel 2 Towers Foundation, a nonprofit organization dedicated to remembering and honoring the first responders lost in those attacks, and in “supporting the heroes who continue to risk life and limb in the line of duty.”
He’s walking to remember his own brother, Stephen, whose sacrifice inspired the foundation soon after he perished in one of the Twin Towers. It’s Stephen’s image that’s on the foundation’s logo, and the name comes from his final call to duty.
Stephen Siller was the off duty firefighter who, when hearing about the first plane crashing into the North Tower, put on his gear, drove his car to the Brooklyn-Battery Tunnel that was closed, and ran two miles to the other side. It was Stephen who went from the tunnel to the towers.
“He went to help people, and while helping, he gave up his life,” Siller told the Bulletin in a phone interview.
Stephen was the youngest of seven children and by the time he was 10, his father George had died from an embolism and his mother Mae died from cancer. He went to live with his brother Russell, who was 24 years older. There were 14 years between Frank and Stephen, and the boy was like both a brother and a son to his older siblings.
The whole family was influenced by their parents, who were Third Order Franciscans, a group of laity devoted to St. Francis of Assisi.
“Our parents were always doing for others and serving others,” Siller said. “That’s how we grew up as family. We were shown to do for others. We didn’t have much, by any means, but we had everything we could possibly want because they showed us that love is what you need.”
The family, he added, lived by the words attributed to St. Francis: “While we have time, let us do good.” That became the foundation’s mantra.
Stephen had already finished his shift at Brooklyn Squad 1 when he heard about the plane crash on the scanner. He called his wife Sally and asked her to tell his three brothers that he would catch up with them later on the golf course. The family later learned that he had been picked up by other firefighters on the other side of the tunnel.
Siller watched the tragedy unfolding live on television. When the towers fell, he turned to his mother-in-law and said, “I think I just lost my brother.”
Stephen, 34, was never recovered. He left behind his wife and five children who ranged in age from nine months to nine years old.
“Our parents always said to us, ‘If you feel bad for yourselves, do something for someone else and you’ll feel better,’” Siller said.
And so the family started the foundation with a number of members, including Siller, volunteering for unpaid positions. According to charity ratings, about 95 cents on every dollar is spent directly on its programs.
One phase, the Smart Home Program, helps catastrophically injured first responders and military personnel reclaim their independence with custom designed homes. The Fallen First Responder Program pays off mortgages for the families of first responders who are killed in the line of duty, who have young children. The Gold Star Family Home Project provides mortgage-free homes to the surviving spouses and young children of the men and women who made the ultimate sacrifice serving our country.
The foundation’s newest chapter is the planned Let Us Do Good Village near Tampa, Florida, that will feature 110 mortgage-free custom built homes constructed on donated land.
Siller hopes that his walk will inspire one million people to donate $11 a month to fund those programs.
“We have already been able to deliver 450 mortgage-free homes to the greatest of Americans, and we are proud of that,” he said.
The foundation has helped his extended family to heal but, Siller said, “We will never get over this. But helping families has been a beautiful journey, one that I wish we didn’t have to take.”
Siller is accompanied by an RV on his walk, and he and his team will be recognized as they pass through towns along the way. For security reasons, the general public can’t walk with him, but he’ll be stopping to meet firefighters and other first responders in towns on the route.
Saturday stopovers will include barbecues, parades and ceremonies. The schedule called for him to be Winchester, Virginia, on Aug. 7, then Cumberland, Maryland on Aug. 14, and Shanksville on Aug. 21. The stop in Hershey will be on Aug. 28, then Sept. 4 in Easton, and the next day, Sept. 5, in Morristown, New Jersey.
Siller will arrive on Staten Island on Sept. 10. The next day, Sept. 11, he will take part in solemn memorial services at Ground Zero.
“Stephen’s spirit is what lingers with us,” he said. “I would have liked to have had him recovered, but his burial place is at Ground Zero. That’s why it’s sacred ground to me.”
For information about the walk and the foundation: T2T.org/20-Anniversary.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.