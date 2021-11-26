State Rep. Eric Nelson (R-Hempfield) is sponsoring a Firearms Safety and Rights Seminar to give residents an opportunity to learn more about Pennsylvania’s concealed carry laws and the Castle Doctrine.
The seminar will be held from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Dec. 7 in Word of Life Church, 4497 State Route 136, Hempfield Township.
“I’m pleased to be able to offer a firearms seminar so residents of our district can have their questions answered regarding Pennsylvania’s concealed carry laws and the Castle Doctrine,” Nelson said. “If you have not had a chance to attend this event in the past, I urge you to consider coming. Even if you are not a firearms owner, the information provided is helpful for everyone.”
Speaking at the event will be Firearms Owners Against Crime President and NRA-certified Training Instructor Kim Stolfer. The Westmoreland County Sheriff’s Office also will be available to renew and issue new gun permits to Westmoreland County residents who are at least 21 years old. Valid photo identification and $20 in cash or check are required.
The event is free, but space is limited. Residents should RSVP by calling Nelson’s office at 724-834-6400 or by filling out a form on his website at RepNelson.com/events.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.