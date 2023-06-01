At the regular board meeting at the Westmoreland Intermediate Unit held 7 p.m. May 23, it was discussed that Westmoreland County has a $51,998,053 mandated cost deficit after state funding from 2010-11 through the 2020-21 school year.
Over these 10 years, three main factors have been identified: increased required pension reimbursement, charter tuition reimbursement, and significant increases in special education services.
Westmoreland Intermediate Unit Executive Director Dr. Jason Conway provided board members with a table that displayed the specific breakdown of cost deficits for their respective school district over this time. At the meeting, Conway also mentioned that this information had been shared with the Westmoreland Public Education Advocacy Committee members (superintendents, business managers and school board members).
School funding is a priority discussion this year, particularly with the findings of a court case involving the William Penn School District, noting that there is a requirement, imposed by the constitution, that “every student receive a meaningful opportunity to succeed academically, socially, and civically, which requires that all students have access to a comprehensive, effective and contemporary system of public education.”
As state leaders look to address these funding deficits, it is also essential to address the mandated costs that cause the increased funding distributed to Pennsylvania schools to funnel right back out, in many cases creating a budget shortfall for school-based programs and instruction for students served in Westmoreland County school districts’ classrooms.
In other words, the increased costs of district mandates far outpace the amount of funding Pennsylvania provides its districts. WIU officials believe that unless the mandated cost impacts on districts can be addressed, districts will continue to have to lean on local taxpayers, minimize programs for the 78% of the students educated in districts or sometimes go bankrupt.
The Westmoreland Public Education Advocacy Committee was established to provide school districts with a forum for review, analysis, and comment on state and federal legislation and regulations affecting education in Westmoreland County and across the commonwealth. The committee identifies, studies and discusses legislative policy issues regarding public education, and will speak with one voice to advocate for high-quality education for all students.
Co-chairpersons are Conway, Matthew Jones, superintendent of the Jeannette City School District, and Dr. Kenneth Williams, superintendent of Belle Vernon Area School District.
The committee’s goals include becoming more informed and involved with issues that impact students’ lives, increasing awareness and educating the community on how laws affect public education in the county, and providing guidance on addressing policies and those issues facing students and educators.
