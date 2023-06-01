Westmoreland County 2023 State Funding vs. Mandated Costs
At the regular board meeting at the Westmoreland Intermediate Unit held 7 p.m. May 23, it was discussed that Westmoreland County has a $51,998,053 mandated cost deficit after state funding from 2010-11 through the 2020-21 school year.

Over these 10 years, three main factors have been identified: increased required pension reimbursement, charter tuition reimbursement, and significant increases in special education services.

