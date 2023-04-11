“I can’t imagine life without her.”
This statement alone cuts to the heart of the matter for United States Navy veteran Andrew Armstrong, a 2013 Greater Latrobe Senior High School graduate.
Diagnosed with post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) in October 2019, Armstrong credits his service dog, Cleopatra, or Cleo, with improving his quality of life as he works to keep his ailment in check.
Area residents will be able to meet the friendly golden retriever, and hear all about Armstrong’s children’s book, “Paws of Service,” during in-person events Wednesday, April 12, from 10-11 a.m. and 1-2 p.m. at Adams Memorial Library, 1112 Ligonier St., Latrobe.
“It’s a children’s book based on the true story of how I got Cleo,” Armstrong said. “It follows her being born and bred in the Latrobe area, all the way to how she came to go to the White House.”
A CALLING TO SERVE
Armstrong was born in Pittsburgh, and later grew up in the Latrobe area, where he was raised by his mother, Chris Armstrong, and his stepmother, Tina Clawson (Chris’ spouse). The Navy veteran has two brothers, Matthew Oliver and Craig Clawson.
Armstrong’s decision to explore a future with the nation’s armed forces stemmed from two goals: doing something for the community and finding a way to pay for college.
Having enlisted July 3, 2013, Armstrong served the Navy at sea on the USS George Washington, USS Ronald Reagan, and later, the USS Carney.
He spent 8.5 years serving the country in the Navy.
Armstrong attended recruit training in Great Lakes, Illinois, graduating in August 2013, before attending culinary school in Fort Lee, Virginia. His first command assignment was the USS George Washington (CVN 73), reporting in January 2014. The USS George Washington was a forward-deployed carrier stationed in Yokosuka, Japan.
“As forward-deployed, basically it’s a very fast-paced deployment schedule,” Armstrong said. “Usually within 24 hours I’d have to be ready to go somewhere.”
The USS George Washington later participated in the “CVN 220: Three Presidents Crew” hull-swap in August 2015 between the USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) and the USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71), in San Diego, California.
After 18 months onboard the USS George Washington, Armstrong hull-swapped to the USS Ronald Reagan and took the ship back to Japan.
“We did port security for naval security forces, and we’d escort visitors and check IDs,” Armstrong said.
Armstrong was deployed with the USS George Washington and USS Ronald Reagan from January 2014 to January 2016 in the Seventh Fleet area.
He continued his forward-deployed assignment at sea with the USS Carney (DDG 64), a small destroyer, homeported in Rota, Spain.
“It’s called ‘home port,’ and the U.S. Navy fleet is split up to different responsibilities in the world, and the Sixth Fleet ‘homeports’ in Spain,” Armstrong said.
Armstrong was deployed with the USS Carney from January 2016 to January 2018 in the Sixth Fleet area.
“After Spain, my next set of orders were to Bethesda, Maryland, at Naval Support Activity Bethesda,” he said.
While in Bethesda, Armstrong managed and maintained unaccompanied housing services for the on-site service members. He also had a brief stint as the commanding officer’s administrative assistant and represented the commanding officer and the installation as a whole by interacting with the public and VIPs coming to see or call the commanding officer.
MEETING SULLY
Armstrong was diagnosed with PTSD in October 2019, due to personal trauma he experienced in Japan.
“It was pretty unexpected,” Armstrong said of the diagnosis. “Mental health has become a big issue in the ranks of the military.”
After the diagnosis, he joined a medical study on PTSD and service dogs at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center. After discovering he greatly enjoyed the dog training aspect of the study, Armstrong decided he wanted to continue the work following that study’s conclusion as a way to help fellow veterans who struggle with PTSD.
“Former President George H.W. Bush’s service dog, Sully, came to work at Walter Reed after his death,” Armstrong recalled. “(Bush) was a big proponent of not taking a service dog from a veteran, and upon his death he wanted that dog at Walter Reed. I was inspired by Sully to join that movement as a positive way to give back.”
CLEO
Armstrong first met Sully about a week before he got Cleo. Armstrong officially adopted Cleo March 26, 2019, when she was 11 weeks old. She was born at God’s Golden Gift, headed by breeder Paul Barbish, based out of New Alexandria.
“My intent was for Cleo to be a therapy dog,” Armstrong said. “She passed her initial evaluation and was in the process of working with the obedience groups. I was diagnosed with PTSD and was given the opportunity to get a service dog to help me upon my medical retirement. I didn’t really see the need since I had Cleo, so instead she transitioned the training to be a service dog.”
In just four short years, Cleo has led quite a life.
In November 2019, Cleo was given the honorary rank, title and privileges of a United States naval officer. She was vested in a custom-made uniform created from Armstrong’s deployment uniform, symbolizing her connection to both military service and as an extension of Armstrong himself.
In May 2022, Cleo was invited to be the honorary “chair-pup” of the House Rules Committee in Congress. Armstrong had the privilege of holding a replica of former President Abraham Lincoln’s bible for the swearing-in ceremony. This special moment was a tribute to Cleo’s exceptional bond with Armstrong, highlighting the important role service dogs play in veterans’ lives.
In June 2022, Cleo visited the White House. Armstrong said she was likely the first golden retriever since former President Gerald Ford’s Liberty to walk throughout the state rooms of the White House, the East Wing and the grounds.
“Cleo’s presence drew admiration and impressive comments from Secret Service agents and ushers alike,” Armstrong said. “It was a testament to her training.”
These experiences laid the groundwork for “Paws of Service,” a children’s book that highlights Cleo’s adventures in life thus far.
Having medically retired from active duty Dec. 22, 2021, the veteran first came up with the idea as he was preparing to transition to life outside of the armed forces.
“I worked on the story, illustration and concept, and it ended up being a very therapeutic thing to do as well,” Armstrong said. “The major aspiration of this is to advocate and educate about service dogs, whether it’s someone with a mental or invisible disability, like mine, or someone with mobility issues.”
FULL CIRCLE
The book, “Paws of Service,” was published in March by Amazon Direct Publishing.
The children’s book provided new opportunities for Armstrong: to share Cleo’s experiences and help educate the next generation.
“I’ve been part of the Adams Memorial Library family since 2003, and (director) Tracy Trotter was one of my mentors growing up,” Armstrong said. “It was a no-brainer and full-circle moment, that I’d go back to where I had my first experience reading and giving back to the community that I came from. You have to start with kids, they’re the next generation.”
Armstrong plans to speak about service dogs as well as the book. He’ll also talk about the difference between service dogs, therapy dogs, and emotional support dogs as defined by the Americans with Disabilities Act.
Initial details were announced in the April 7 edition of the Bulletin. The free in-person program requires registration. Call the library at 724-539-1972 or sign up in person.
LIFE AFTER THE NAVY
Now living in Virginia, Armstrong is currently interning at Heeling House, located in Sterling.
“They’re a service dog organization and animal assistance therapy organization, which encompasses training of service dogs for kids with autism and mobility issues,” Armstrong said.
The nonprofit organization’s mission is to improve the lives of children with special needs through the use of animal-assisted interactions, according to the group’s website. The organization is celebrating its 10-year anniversary this year.
“When you transition back to civilian life, you try to find ways to give back,” Armstrong said of his work at Heeling House. “It’s second nature at this point.”
