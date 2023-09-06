Nature and fashion have always been inherently linked. From the elements and the weather to wildlife and plants, the relation between the two is something that just can’t be denied. So, pairing nature and fashion together for the recent Garden Club Federation of Pennsylvania District VI annual meeting was perfect.
Hosted by the Weeders and Seeders Garden Club of Ligonier, the annual meeting was held Friday at Green Gables Restaurant in Jennerstown, and the theme was “Nature is Always in Fashion.”
The event brought together over 70 members from eight garden clubs in southwestern Pennsylvania, along with 10 GCFP board members, 18 district board members, two GCFP past presidents and seven past district directors, and even one national president.
Members of the annual meeting committee leaned into the theme decorating five mannequins in dresses adorned with flowers, plants and natural elements, including one, named the “Monarch Money Girl,” featuring butterflies made with real dollar bills that was raffled off later in the meeting.
The event sprouted with continental breakfast with items donated by members, chocolate fountain and mimosas, along with plenty of shopping and raffles of 17 baskets, door prizes and items with proceeds benefiting the club’s scholarship fund for a horticultural student. Everyone in attendance also got to take home a tree seedling, compliments of Bartlett Tree Co.
Weeders and Seeders Garden Club President Judy Ridgway welcomed everyone with an appropriate toast: “Here’s to us and gardening.”
The GCFP District VI business meeting was held including reports from district officers, along with presentations from state officers Leanna Ryba, GCFP president; Pat Wolanski, GCFP first vice president, and Tonya Young, GCFP second vice president.
Young gave a presentation on the benefits of membership in the GCFP, the largest volunteer gardening organization in the U.S., including the website, flower show support and educational opportunities. Wolanski gave an interesting and informative talk on email etiquette, while Ryba briefed members on her presidential project and theme for next year, which was inspired by the former littering slogan, “Keep Pennsylvania Beautiful.” She’s asking the clubs to take up the charge of “Keep-ing Pennsylvania Beautiful” by participating in programs that promote recycling, reusing and renewing in the next year.
Some tips she offered members included:
- Keep trash bags in the car (so if you see refuse along the roads, it can be picked up;
- Keep lids on all garbage cans;
- When hauling junk, make sure to cover it with a tarp;
- Be mindful of trash in state and county parks;
- Join a litter cleanup crew and know and follow the area’s litter action plan;
- Participate in the Adopt A Highway program;
- If you are a smoker, carry a container in the car since there aren’t ashtrays anymore, and
- Get kids involved by working with schools, youth groups and other clubs.
Awards were presented to clubs and a memorial tribute was held for members who passed away in the past year. Garden clubs represented included Bedford County, Blair, Evergreen, Indiana, Johnstown, Patton, Somerset and Weeders and Seeders.
After lunch, attendees were treated to a program by Glenda Gebert from Garden in the Woods on “Fall Decorating with Succulents.” She demonstrated how to adorn a pumpkin with moss and succulents, and then her demonstration piece was raffled off as one of the door prizes.
To close, next year’s annual meeting details were announced. Host Evergreen Garden Club will hold the meeting somewhere in Indiana (to be announced) on Friday, Aug. 30, 2024. Other events also on the calendar for District VI include the Welcome to Christmas event Nov. 11 at Sunnehanna Country Club in Johnstown, Tinsel Time – a celebration of a Victorian Christmas with the Evergreen Garden Club Dec. 7 at the Ramada by Wyndham, and the annual Bedford County Garden Club’s Christmas Home Tour in the first week of December.
Amy Fauth can be reached at lb.amyfauth@gmail.com or 724-537-3351 Ext. 29.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.