Nature and fashion have always been inherently linked. From the elements and the weather to wildlife and plants, the relation between the two is something that just can’t be denied. So, pairing nature and fashion together for the recent Garden Club Federation of Pennsylvania District VI annual meeting was perfect.

Hosted by the Weeders and Seeders Garden Club of Ligonier, the annual meeting was held Friday at Green Gables Restaurant in Jennerstown, and the theme was “Nature is Always in Fashion.”

Amy Fauth can be reached at lb.amyfauth@gmail.com or 724-537-3351 Ext. 29.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.