David Zahl, a nationally recognized author, will speak at 7:30 p.m. March 12 at Ligonier Town Hall about the future of American religion and spirituality in promotion of his new book, “Seculosity: How Career, Parenting, Technology, Food, Politics, and Romance Became Our New Religion and What to Do about It.”
The event is free and open to the public.
Zahl suggests that while institutional religion may be on the decline, secular religiosity has been on the rise for years.
“We are never not in church,” writes Zahl, suggesting that political parties, parenting styles, special diets, work success, or romantic fulfillment have taken on a secular religiosity in the 21st century.
That trend, Zahl notes, helps explain why organized religious institutions are losing members, why public discourse is increasingly polarized, and why Millennials and Generation Z young adults aren’t attending church in the same way as previous generations. Whether these secular institutions can bear the weight of our religious needs, remains to be seen, he noted,
“Seculosity” has received favorable reviews from traditional news outlets and religious news sources. A second, revised printing of Seculosity is planned for release in August.
Zahl is the founder and director of Mockingbird Ministries, editor-in-chief of the popular Mockingbird website (www.mbird.com), and co-host of The Mockingcast podcast. He and his family live in Charlottesville, Virginia.
More information on the event can be found at EpiphanyLigonier.org/seculosity .
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.