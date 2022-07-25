The Ligonier Valley Police Department, along with Ligonier Borough and Ligonier Township, invite the community to take part in the second annual National Night Out, to be held from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. Tuesday, Aug, 2, in the borough’s Lot A, across from the YMCA.
Sponsored annually across the United States on the first Tuesday in August, National Night Out (NNO) began in 1984 as a way to strengthen community/police relations and bring neighbors together for a night of camaraderie and fun.
First held in the Valley in 2019, Ligonier was awarded Rookie of the Year honors by the NNO organization for best first-time event, but was placed on hiatus for the last two years due to the coronavirus pandemic.
According to Mariah Fisher, Ligonier Borough Council vice president and chair of parks and recreation, an evening filled with activities is on deck for the 2022 NNO, which will also celebrate Ligonier Township’s 200th anniversary.
“All four local Ligonier fire companies (Ligonier Borough, Waterford, Wilpen and Darlington) will be participating and they are graciously donating hot dogs, lemonade and water to the event,” said Fisher, who also added that Giant Eagle will be donating popcorn to be handed out throughout the night.
“Each fire company will be bringing a truck to the event for kids to explore and there will be police cars and an ambulance (Mutual Aid Ambulance Service), as well.”
A live demonstration with Ligonier Valley Police K-9 Kilo and his handler, Sgt. Jim Friscarella, will be occurring at 6 p.m. and a tug-of-war between the police and fire departments will get underway at 7 p.m. A vehicle extrication demonstration will be performed by the fire companies at 8 p.m.
DJ Renee will be providing music for the festivities and the Ligonier BSA Troops 372 and 1372 will assist children in making their very own first aid kits. Also in attendance will be the Pennsylvania Game Commission and state Rep. Leslie Rossi’s office.
Chalk, bubbles and coloring pages will be available for children while baskets donated by the community will be raffled off with proceeds benefiting the LVPD K-9 program. Attendees will also have the opportunity to dunk members of the police department and government officials in a dunk tank.
“Our event is aimed at allowing the community to meet the important first responders that work so hard for us, as well as help these groups raise funds through donations that night,” explained Fisher.
“We’re looking forward to the community coming out to support these groups and learn a little about what they do for our community and have some fun while we’re there.”
