Eva Marie Fleischner was born in Vienna, Austria, in July 1925, the daughter of Konrad Fleischner, a Jewish lawyer and musician, and Gabriele Schoenfeld Fleischner, a Catholic. Konrad converted to Catholicism in 1936, but under Nazi law, he was still a Jew.
Two years later, the couple feared for the safety of their family when Nazi Germany annexed Austria into part of the Third Reich.
Under sponsorship of the Catholic Children’s Committee, they sent their daughter first, then their son Hans, to England, where they were accepted into Catholic boarding schools. The parents joined them in 1939, applied for American visas, and immigrated to the United States in 1940, just months after the Nazis invaded Poland in September 1939, triggering World War II. Eva joined them after she graduated in 1943, and Hans left England to join his family in 1946.
Years later, Eva Fleischner began her professional journey to become a noted religious scholar and an internationally recognized researcher and educator on Jewish-Christian relations.
Highlights of her extensive work are the focus of the recently released book, “The Memory of Goodness: Eva Fleischner and Her Contributions to Holocaust Studies.” The book was published by the National Catholic Center For Holocaust Education (NCCHE) at Seton Hill University in Greensburg.
The book is part of Fleischner’s legacy, which included her commitment to waking Christians to confront what she considered the dark reality of Christians’ contribution to the Holocaust.
“I am not pointing the finger,” she once wrote, “but am calling for repentance and a change of heart in my own faith community.”
She also wrote extensively about the Christian rescuers who hid Jewish children and families and helped them to escape the Nazi persecution and genocide.
Fleischner graduated from Radcliffe College in Cambridge, Massachusetts, and received her doctorate at Marquette University in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. She was a writer, teacher and researcher.
“She was a pioneer in her field,” said James Paharik, Ph.D., director of the NCCHE and a teacher of sociology at Seton Hill. “First of all, she was part of the generation that after World War II they were trying to figure out how the Holocaust could have happened and what role did Christians play in it. These were very painful questions. She studied that issue and she also realized that it was really important for Catholics and Jews to have a better understanding of each other. She also was a pioneer of Holocaust education and in Jewish-Christian understanding. She did wonderful work in that area, really very deep and profound work, and we were very familiar with her accomplishments.”
Fleischner was a founding member of the NCCHE’s advisory board, and she frequently came to Seton Hill to speak at academic conferences and to present her research.
“She was a friend, not just a colleague,” Paharik said.
Fleischner lived in Ohio and New Jersey and passed away in 2020 at the age of 95. Her brother Hans, who lived in Pittsburgh, passed away last year, at the age of 93. He and his wife Leslie underwrote the publishing of the book that was edited by John K. Roth and Sister of Mercy Carol Rittner.
“They are both well-known scholars who retired from their universities,” Paharik said. “Carol is based in eastern Pennsylvania and John is on the West Coast. It took more than a year for them to look through Eva’s writings and select what they thought were the 12 most important pieces. Some had gone out of print and others were hard to locate.”
The editors wrote an introduction and conclusion. a chronology of her life and a bibliography of her writings.
In his prologue, Roth noted that Fleischner believed that studying the Holocaust cannot fail to lead people to ask many questions.
“How would I have acted? ” she wrote. “Would I have been among those who were silent, or looked the other way, whether through fear or apathy? Might I, unthinkable as it may seem, even have been among the murderers? Do I look on today in silence as human beings are oppressed, discriminated against, killed? Do I excuse myself on the grounds that my actions don’t count anyway?”
The book is divided into three sections: teaching, rescue and responsibility, and Jewish-Christian relations.
“A lot of her contributions had to do with how and why did some people rescue during the Holocaust,” Paharik said. “Many of the rescuers were women and Catholics and they saved a lot of people from being killed by the Nazis. In the last section of the book, she writes about the need for Christians to have a more accurate and sympathetic understanding of Judaism, and how much we have in common with our shared Judeo-Christian heritage.”
The book was published to appeal to a wide range of readers, from scholars and educators to the general public. It’s currently available at the center for $19.95 (call the center at 724-830-1033) and will soon be available at Barnes & Noble and Amazon.
