National Guard 28th Infantry Division Band to perform in Derry Borough June 30

The Pennsylvania Army National Guard 28th Infantry Division Band, currently on tour, will hold an evening concert at Derry Community Park, Derry Borough, starting at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, June 30.
The concert, sponsored by VFW Chestnut Ridge Post 444 along with Derry Borough, is free and open to the public.
The 28th Infantry Division Band is currently under the command of CW2 Aaron Burkle, who assumed the command of the band in January 2015. The band includes 40 part-time citizen soldiers.
The 28th Infantry Division Band of the PA National Guard was formed in early 1944, the band earned distinction in the defense of Wiltz during the Battle of the Bulge in December of 1944. The band’s decorations include the Meritorius Unit Commendation and the Luxembourg Croix De Guerre.
The band has had the honor to perform for several Presidents of the United States, Governors of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania, the Duke of Luxemburg, and the President of France. The 28th has supported many parades and public ceremonies in Pennsylvania as well as neighboring states and foreign countries.
