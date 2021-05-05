A Praise and Prayer Service is planned for Diamond Park in Ligonier to celebrate the National Day of Prayer on Thursday, May 6.
Rev. Frank Hodges of Heritage United Methodist Church will lead the Praise and Prayer Service beginning at noon based on the National Day of Prayer’s theme for 2021: “Lord pour out Your Love, Life and Liberty”. Amy Clarke of the CCW Praise Band will perform live music for the event. The theme verse for the 2021 National Day of Prayer is 2 Corinthians 3:17, “Now the Lord is the Spirit and where the Spirit of the Lord is, there is liberty.”
In addition to the Praise and Prayer Service at Diamond Park, the Heritage UMC sanctuary located on the Diamond will be open to the public for prayer from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.
