Nancy Pleskovitch running for Ligonier Valley School Board seat

Nancy Pleskovitch has announced she is running for a seat on the Ligonier Valley School Board in the May 18 primary election.
A 23-year Ligonier Valley resident, Pleskovitch has raised seven children there, and now her grandchildren are growing up within the Ligonier Valley School District.
She holds a bachelor’s degree in special education and a master’s in American government, with graduate certificates in global politics, terrorism and homeland security.
Pleskovitch said she also holds teacher certifications in special education and elementary education (K-6), as well as secondary education social studies in grades 7-12.
She has been a substitute teacher within LVSD.
“I have taught full time at an alternative education school, and I currently work as a special education learning coach for an education staffing company,” she said.
“My husband and I do not believe in a one-size-fits-all model of education for families. We have pursued a variety of educational opportunities for our children to meet their individual needs such as homeschooling, private schools, public cyber schools, and LVSD public schools.
“Our oldest child graduated from a Catholic high school, two graduated from cyber schools, three from LVSD. We believe every parent/guardian has the right to seek educational opportunities which best fit the needs of their children without condemnation.”
Pleskovitch said she believes school board members should serve the community and should make decisions in part based on the concerns and input of the people.
“Some concerns I have read are parents wanting their children to be called ‘students’ not ‘learners,’ going back to a letter grading system so that parents and students clearly understand their progress, a return to teaching cursive, less technology in elementary school, a return to serving home cooked lunches in the cafeteria, more gym time and recess,” she said. “I want to validate these concerns. I have my own set of concerns, as well.”
While Pleskovitch does not claim to have all solutions, she pledges to make school-wide decisions based on sound research, best practices and community input.
“I pledge to be a voice of dissent and vote ‘no’ when I feel proposals are not in the best interests of our students, schools, and community,” she said. “I believe my platform for the school director position is one that all political parties can stand behind. These are my top priorities:
- Transparency in decision making by board members.
“The community should be informed of issues being put to a vote and deserve to have their voices heard,” she said. “Parents should not be made to feel unimportant when given a two-minute opportunity to speak at a board meeting without feedback. Concerns should be acknowledged immediately. Community input could be gathered through a dedicated school director Facebook page.
“In this age of technology, I am sure we find a variety of ways to communicate. I am open to suggestions.”
- Commitment to parent-centered curricula decision making.
“I am in favor of curricula which include direct teacher instruction in math and promoting, if not requiring, civics and consumer math courses for all high school students,” she said. “Direct instruction is a must especially for all elementary students. Online math learning is not a substitute for direct teacher instruction but can be a great supplemental tool.
“Parents have voiced their concerns that elementary students spend too much time on the iPad and that the Common Core curriculum is failing their students.”
Pleskovitch said civics should not be a subset of American government.
“Civics illiteracy is a growing problem across this nation,” she said. “Our children are the adults who will be deciding the fate of our nation. They must be informed citizens who understand our Constitution, along with the structure and function of our government.”
Additionally, Pleskovitch said, after high school, most students are unprepared to balance a checkbook, apply for a loan or mortgage, know the importance of saving now for their future retirement, etc.
“Consumer math is not just for those who aren’t college bound,” she said. “I would seek to implement a change in the current curricula.”
- Creation of a plan to encourage a greater emphasis on vo-tech and technical schools as an excellent career path.
“America has a skilled labor shortage,” Pleskovitch said. “Students should be encouraged to pursue trades as a worthwhile career choice because a college education is not for everyone, is not worth what it once was, and is cost prohibitive.”
Pleskovitch said the school board should work closely with director Todd Weimer and principal Chris Campbell at the Eastern Westmoreland County Career and Technology Center (EWCTC) to create a plan to increase enrollment.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.