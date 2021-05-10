Nancy Findish plans to run for Derry Area School Board seat

Nancy Findish has announced her plans to run for a seat on the Derry Area School Board.
A registered Republican, Findish said she will also run on the Democratic ballot during the May 18 primary election.
She and her husband have been homeowners and taxpayers living in Derry Township for about 25 years.
“I am enormously proud to say we have raised our two sons in the Derry Area School District, kindergarten through graduation (2018 and 2020),” she said. “Most would say your kids are done, why bother getting involved now? I say, why not? Why not offer my time to give back? Why not offer the perspective of years of experience watching our kids and our friends/neighbors’ kids grow, learn, and yes, even hit the potholes that sometimes do arise? Why not be a part of the process of discussing and forming the important programs that will affect our kids in their learning and our community in the form of taxes.”
Findish said regarding taxes, “What goes up rarely comes back down.”
“If elected as a school board representative, I will do the necessary homework to be sure that we are watching out for our most precious resources: Our children, our community, and our tax dollars.”
A Greater Latrobe Senior High School graduate, she attended Westmoreland County Community College where she studied accounting and business. Findish said she is employed by a local small business in accounting and payroom.
She has served as a classroom aide with the Faith Formation Program at St. John’s Church, and also as a volunteer and homeroom parent/aide over the course of many years and different sports.
Findish was a former substitute clerical aide/PCA staff member from 2008-14 serving in the Derry Area School District.
She has two sons: “One book learner and one … not so much.”
“If chosen to represent the community as a member of the school board, I believe my strong accounting and business skills could be helpful when reviewing budget/program details and I would work to make sure all kids are represented,” she said. “Sports are important, but only to those that can enjoy them. Arts and music and the students that love them need an environment to thrive also.”
She said that book learners should be supported as well as the “hands-on kids.”
“We need to provide resources to those that need extra help,” she said. “We need to get the kids in school and give them consistency. I genuinely believe we need to return our kids back to basics. Can your kids make change for a $20? Do your kids know how to sign a document in cursive? Not all kids can. Upon graduation neither of my kids could do that fluently. I cannot honestly say if that was on them, on me, or the school, but it is something to think about.”
She added: “Thank you for taking the time to read this and for doing your homework to be sure that whoever you choose to represent our school board, our students, our community, and our taxpayers is a person we can count on to work hard, to listen well, ask tough questions, and to lead our school district and community in a positive way.”
