Because Greater Latrobe School District officials refused to tell the news media the names of the junior high wrestling coaches for the article that appeared on Page 1 of the Wednesday, Jan. 22, issue of the Bulletin, included in the article was the entire list of all the paid and volunteer wrestling coaches (varsity and junior high) that the school board approved at its Oct. 8, 2019, meeting.
That school board list named Adam Samide as an approved volunteer coach.
Samide told the Bulletin that he was not a part of the 2019-20 Greater Latrobe wrestling coaching staff in any way.
“I would like to state that I did not participate in any way with the 2019-2020 Latrobe wrestling program. I have dedicated the previous 10 years in volunteer and paid positions,” Samide said.
