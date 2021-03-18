In many ways, COVID-19 has been a collective experience — the majority of people have spent the past year away from high risk family members, away from large crowds and certainly far away from pre-pandemic life.
Unfortunately, Pennsylvania’s vaccine rollout, despite more doses becoming available each day, has been anything but a shared experience.
Some people are fully vaccinated. Others just received their initial dose. Many more are struggling to find an appointment.
I fall in that middle group, having received my first shot of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine last week at a mass clinic run by Allegheny Health Network (AHN) at Dick’s Sporting Goods corporate headquarters in Moon Township.
I’m hoping local vaccine recipients — be it senior citizens, high risk individuals or eligible workers such as teachers at Greater Latrobe, Derry Area and Ligonier Valley school districts — had as seamless a vaccination experience as myself.
At the AHN clinic, the vaccination process was so organized, so precise, I received my shot earlier than scheduled and was out of the building within about 20 minutes. Approximately 15 minutes of that time was spent sitting down, a required measure done to make sure you had no serious allergic reactions to the shot.
In the hours following my initial dose, I had some arm pain, but nothing I’d describe as excruciating. Your mileage may vary; two family members of mine had a rough time after the first dose, dealing with arm pain, headaches and fatigue that lasted roughly 48 hours.
My second shot will be in a few weeks. Like others, I’m sure that final needle will be met with a mix of relief and the hope that the worst of this horrible pandemic is in the rearview mirror.
The hard part, however, was finding a shot in the first place. I spent weeks scouring websites and putting my name on area pharmacy waiting lists, but with no luck. One particular grocery store chain sums up Pennsylvania’s scattershot approach to finding a vaccine appointment — you’re put on a waiting list, then you’re forced to sit in a queue for a long period of time (anywhere from an hour to a minute in my experience), only to find no available appointments once you’re able to type in a zip code.
While local vaccine availability increases by the day, it seems appointments in the state are largely found by word of mouth or keeping tabs online. Even the AHN clinics, which I’d highly recommend and have administered more than 140,000 total vaccine doses as of last week, aren’t announced in advance. Unless you’re checking the health group’s website constantly, you typically won’t know about a large-scale vaccination clinic until the day it is held — and all the spots have been filled.
If getting a spot in line is an issue for someone who is relatively tech-savvy, imagine the problems people who don’t have internet access have finding an appointment.
For something as important as a potentially life-saving vaccine, you’d think the state would have a centralized system available.
But there is some light at the end of the tunnel.
Locally, Excela Health will debut a vaccine clinic this week at the former Galaxy Fitness building near Excela Square at Norwin, Chief Medical Officer Carol Fox said. And to date, according to the state Department of Health, more than 80,000 Westmoreland County residents have received at least one dose of the vaccine and nearly 40,000 are fully vaccinated.
