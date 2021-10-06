The Derry Township Supervisors on Tuesday designated Mutual Aid Ambulance Service Inc. as the first responder for all township residents.
Lorenzo Garino, operations director for Mutual Aid, said the change will go into effect within 30 days. Currently, he said about 60% of township residents are serviced through Mutual Aid and Indiana County-based Citizens’ Ambulance Service covers the remaining residents.
He added that Mutual Aid presently has two supervisors staffed in the township 24/7. The company’s two Derry Township stations are located along routes 22 and 217, respectively.
“This is something we’re really excited about,” Garino said. “We’re confident we’ll be able to provide a top-notch level of service to the community.”
Garino said Mutual Aid will be mailing a letter to township residents to notify them of the upcoming change. He noted that Mutual Aid will honor any ambulance membership or subscription purchased through Citizens’, and added that the Mutual Aid will be providing information about its own membership service to residents.
Supervisors Chairman Dave Slifka said this is the first time the township has designated one company as its first responder provided.
Also Tuesday, supervisors said trick-or-treating in the township will be held from 5 to 8 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 30.
The township will also hold leaf collection days on Oct. 29 and Nov. 5 and 12. Supervisors said no grass clippings and branches are permitted as part of leaf pickup, while only paper biodegradable bags can be purchased at the Shop ‘n Save in Latrobe, True Value in Derry Township and Lowe’s in Unity Township.
In other business at Tuesday’s meeting, the supervisors approved:
- To distribute $65,597.15 in foreign fire insurance premium tax money to Derry Township Volunteer Fire Co. No. 1 of Bradenville and its fire relief association;
- To enter into a contract with Hoffman Boarding Kennels for dog control, beginning Jan. 1, 2022, through Dec. 31, 2023;
- Community Development Block Grant program subrecipient agreement for Murtha Way in the amount of $60,524;
- Pay estimate No. 1 in the amount of $26,775 to RJF Development for Meadow Drive and Fawn Court stormwater pound and improvement project;
- To open and award the following bids: Altemus Farms, $8,350 for a 1990 Mack tandem truck; Devino Trucks and Parts, $3,688 for a 1989 Mack tandem truck, and Greene Township, $3,400 for a 1996 Interstate tilt back trailer. Bids were subsequently rejected for the township’s two Huber three steel wheel rollers;
- To review the Village of Whispering Knoll No. 11 subdivision on Sunview Circle and the Kuhns land development plan on Ligonier Street. Each of the two motions stated approval of the plan does not constitute acceptance of the streets as dedicated and laid out until they are developed to the township’s specifications at which time formal written notice of acceptance of dedication will be delivered by the supervisors to the developer.
