GREENSBURG – Mutual Aid Ambulance Service will be relocating two of its ambulances from the Latrobe municipal office along Jefferson Street.
One ambulance will be stationed at the MAAS base at the Arnold Palmer Regional Airport in Unity Township, and the other will operate from the company’s station in Derry. Both ambulances will continue to respond to emergencies in Latrobe.
“After a 25-year relationship with the city of Latrobe, we have been unable to come to an agreement on rent costs that we pay to the city that would have allowed Mutual Aid to remain in its location there,” said Gene Komondor, CEO of Mutual Aid. “We understand the economic challenges that all agencies and organizations are dealing with currently. We had hoped to come to an agreement that would have allowed Mutual Aid to continue to serve the residents of Latrobe from a location in the city. Unfortunately, we were not able to do so.”
Komondor went on to say that in addition to providing service from its airport and Derry stations, Mutual Aid has ambulances at Excela Health Latrobe Hospital throughout the day and night that will also respond to emergencies in the city.
“This situation does not impact the membership plans that Latrobe residents have with Mutual Aid,” Komondor said. “Those plans, which provide Mutual Aid with the funds necessary to guarantee quality pre-hospital care in the 32 municipalities we serve, remain in full effect. Anyone with a question about their plan, or who would like to learn about how to obtain a plan, should contact our office.”
Komondor said the station relocation will take effect April 30, and that crews are already in the process of making the necessary moves of vehicles and equipment to the new stations.
For more information regarding Mutual Aid Ambulance Service, including communities served, memberships and training, visit www.Mutual-Aid.com.
