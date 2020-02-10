A longtime executive of Mutual Aid Ambulance Service and two other employees of the Greensburg-based ambulance service's business office were removed from their jobs last week.
Mutual Aid CEO Joseph Yencha, operations director William Groft and business office manager Theresa Straka were removed from their positions Thursday, an ambulance service official confirmed.
Mutual Aid board member Dale Hassinger confirmed the moves, saying the board decided to remove Yencha, Groft and Straka from their positions earlier in the week but declining to comment further.
According to tax documents, Yencha, who was hired by Mutual Aid in 1982 as executive director, earned a salary of $183,585 in 2018 and received an additional $12,466 in other compensation. Groft was paid $123,863 in salary and $19,670 in other compensation in 2018. Salary information for Straka was not available in the company's tax documentation.
The ambulance service generated $16.3 million from subscriptions and insurance reimbursements in 2018, according to tax forms, and $1.8 million in revenue after deducting expenses.
