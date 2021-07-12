Music entertainment and grab and go crafts will be featured at the Ligonier Country Market on July 17.
Plugged-in acoustic guitarist and solo singer Wayne Shaffer will perform throwback signature songs from the 1960s onward. These signature songs tell of the relationships, feelings, historical and cultural events of dozens of popular musical artists. Visit wayneshaffer.net for more information.
Daisey May, the market’s mascot, has put together grab and go crafts. Visitors can stop by the Market Sprouts tent and grab a bag with everything needed to make their own flower pot magnets at home.
Located at 110 Andi Lane in Ligonier, the market is open every Saturday 8 a.m. to noon until Sept. 25.
With over 130 vendors, market-goers can browse fresh picked produce, a wide variety of flowers from annuals to perennials to fresh cut arrangements, as well as straight-from-the-farm beef, poultry and eggs, along with specialty breads, pastries and hot cooked foods, honey and maple syrup, too.
Also available are a variety of handmade crafts including jewelry, purses, country crafts, wood items, pet items, dog treats, candles and more.
For information on the special features scheduled for July and subsequent Saturdays shoppers should visit the website at ligoniercountrymarket.com and check the market’s Facebook page.
The Ligonier Country Market is held rain or shine, on the grounds of the Loyalhanna Watershed Association (LWA) Farm at the intersection of West Main Street and Springer Road in Ligonier Township.
Parking is available on the LWA property and also at The Barn at Ligonier Valley across Springer Road from the LCM.
