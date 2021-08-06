The Westmoreland Chamber of Commerce team is expanding. The chamber announced earlier this week that it has created the new position of executive director and tapped Dan DeBone, 54, of Murrysville to fill it.
A longtime executive with the Port Authority of Murrysville, DeBone will assist chamber president and CEO Chad Amond. Amond, who has led the chamber since 2011, was diagnosed with Primary Progressive Aphasia last year. The illness is a progressive neurological disease that robs individuals of speech
Chamber officials stressed that Amond will continue to play a vital role in the organization that boasts approximately 1,000 business and non-profit members and is the second largest chamber in the state.
Amond hailed the appointment of DeBone, who was hired following an extensive national search.
“I’m so pleased that we have hired Dan DeBone for the Executive Director position. He is a great person and he works very hard,” said Amond. “My Primary Progressive Aphasia is not curable now but I hope it will be curable soon; or that I can participate in a clinical trial that will cure other people with this diagnosis in the future. My goal is to continue to work with the Westmoreland County Chamber as long as I am physically able.”
The new chamber executive, who grew up in Scott Township, brings an extensive background in government and community relations gained during a 26-year career with the port authority. During his tenure there, he moved through the ranks and did outreach with government and community leaders, elected officials and PennDOT on a variety of transportation initiatives.
During that time, he has been active with the Mon Yough Area Chamber of Commerce, Junior Achievement, the Pennsylvania Public Transportation Association, the Urban Redevelopment Authority’s Transportation Revitalization Investment District Board and the National American Public Transportation Association.
He also learned important lessons while working in his parents’ family-owned bar and restaurant in Bridgeville.
“In a family-owned business, I learned to work hard and how to treat and work with people,” DeBone said. “Whether you came in and turned a wrench or were a professional business person, I learned it was really about treating people well and learning to work together.”
DeBone has lived in Murrysville for 17 years, where he and his wife, Cheri, raised their daughter Maria, 23, and son Dominic, 21.
