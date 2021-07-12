A Murrysville man was killed in a one-vehicle crash along Route 982 in Derry Township early Saturday, the Westmoreland County Coroner’s Office announced.
According to a news release, Damian Bearley, 18, was the lone passenger of a 2014 Infiniti Q50 traveling south on Route 982 at about 3 a.m. when the vehicle struck a deer, crossed the centerline into the opposite lane, left the roadway and collided with a tree/utility pole.
Bearley was pronounced dead at the scene at 4:45 a.m. by Deputy Coroner Sean Hribal. The cause of death was blunt force trauma to the head, per the coroner’s report.
Speed is believed to be a factor in the crash and Bearley was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the accident, per the release. Toxicology reports will not be available for several weeks, the release noted.
Alfieri Funeral Home in Wilmerding will handle funeral arrangements. State police at Kiski Valley also investigated the accident, the coroner’s office said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.