Passersby on U.S. Route 30 have seen a new eye-catching sight the past few weeks at Unity Brewing.
Cody Sabol, a North Huntingdon native and speed painter by trade, has been painting a mural on the external wall of the building facing east.
The two centerpieces are golfing legend Arnold Palmer and Fred Rogers of “Mister Rogers’ Neighborhood.”
“It was time for an update,” Sabol said of the wall at the Unity Township business. “We wanted to create a landmark for Latrobe and Unity Township by showing a small history of the town and highlight people and inventions.”
Sabol has been friends with Unity Brewing owner Kevin Ridilla for the past seven years or so. Sabol originally painted the external wall featuring pop art and graffiti as a way to have “something catch your eye” at the local establishment.
Sabol said he reviewed a combination of photos of Palmer – mostly black and white – while adding colors and “imagining what’s going on around him.”
“For Mr. Rogers, that’s a pretty typical pose for him that we liked, basically a combination of four photos,” Sabol said.
The mural also features a banana split, first created in 1904 by Latrobe optometrist David “Doc” Strickler.
“I’d like to see folks drive by and want to take pictures with it, and I hope the local residents realize that I had them in mind when I was painting,” Sabol said. “I hope what I’ve created is an accurate representation of these gentlemen. It’s so large and wide that it’ll be nice to see the photos that people take as they zoom in on the parts of it that are most important to them, the things that mean something to them.”
While Sabol mostly participates in live events where he’ll do speed painting, taking roughly 10 minutes or so to create a work of art, he also tries to get outside at least twice a year to create some sort of mural.
“It’s nice to do them for a change of pace,” he said.
While the 27-year-old Sabol never had formal art training, he describes his work as being inspired by music.
“I’ve always been inspired by music but I don’t play anything,” he said. “But I’ve always felt drawn to paint and everything I do is self-taught.”
His musical influences are mostly from the early 2000s, including The Killers and Panic! at the Disco.
“With the art that I’ve been doing, it’s just seeing how the pieces go together,” Sabol said. “Basically just trial and error.”
While the mural is weather-dependent, Sabol said he initially hoped to have the work finished by next week.
Joseph Bell can be reached at lb.josephbell@gmail.com or 724-537-3351 Ext. 28.
