Unity Township Municipal Authority customers with outstanding property liens due to past due payments could have those liens removed thanks to a new limited time program approved recently by the authority board.
The new policy would allow customers to satisfy certain liens by entering into a payment plan or a reduced interest plan. However, these options are only effective through Dec. 31, 2022, so interested customers should contact the authority as soon as possible.
The new policy was approved by the authority board at its meeting on May 18, after authority staff did a thorough audit of outstanding liens and the board discussed various options to clear a number of those liens.
In other business, the authority board approved the following:
- One EDU for Ed Morrison subdivision of Parcel No. 61-26-00-0-196;
- Commitment of $121,850 for grant for Flow Meters Phase III;
- Right-of-way with LSM Properties for Donohoe Road Phase II project;
- Union contract.
The Unity Township Municipal Authority will meet again Wednesday, June 15 at 3 p.m. at the authority’s office.,
