Multiple calls of a reported active shooter at various western Pennsylvania school districts prompted many school districts to go into lockdowns Wednesday morning.
Law enforcement agencies, including the Pennsylvania State Police and FBI, responded to the hoaxes from New Castle to Uniontown.
Most of the calls began in the morning hours. In Uniontown, a call to the police station came from an individual who stated they were hiding from a shooter in a bathroom at the Laurel Highlands High School.
Two calls were made to the Allegheny 911 call center with false claims of a shooting at Oakland Catholic and Central Catholic high schools. Those calls prompted a large response by the Pittsburgh Police Department.
The calls appear to be part of a widespread swatting hoax across the state. Swatting is the act of reporting a violent crime in order to elicit a response by police, typically from an agency’s tactical team.
All of the calls included similar content, according to a PSP press release.
As word of the hoax calls spread online and through law enforcement agencies, other school districts took precautions.
Many districts, including the Freeport Area School District, instituted a modified lockdown throughout the day, allowing no visitors to enter school grounds. That lockdown was lifted just before school let out Wednesday afternoon.
Officials from Derry Area, Ligonier Valley and Greater Latrobe school districts all said they were notified about the incidents and were monitoring the situation. None of the districts were targets of the hoax.
“The Pennsylvania State Police alerted our local police and assured us it was a hoax,” said GLSD Superintendent Mike Porembka. “Still, we have full-time police officers here to protect our students and staff.”
Both the PSP and FBI are investigating the hoaxes, along with local police agencies across western Pennsylvania.
“The FBI takes swatting very seriously because it puts innocent people at risk,” a press release from the FBI’s Pittsburgh Field Office read. “While we have no information to indicate a specific and credible threat, we will continue to work with our local, state and federal law enforcement partners to gather, share and act upon threat information as it comes to our attention.”
The FBI urged anyone who may receive a swatting call or know of someone planning to engage in swatting, to immediately contact their local law enforcement agency and the FBI at 1-800-CALL-FBI.
Wednesday’s hoax comes just three days after a 28-year-old woman shot and killed six people at the Covenant School in Nashville, Tennessee.
Porembka said he didn’t understand why someone would find this sort of hoax funny, with recent events and the response it generates.
“Unfortunately these are the times in which we live,” he said.
Joe Wells can be reached at lb.joewells@gmail.com or 724-537-3351 Ext. 30.
