Linda Harkcom of Mount Pleasant recently created Starlit Waters Publishing Company.

A Mount Pleasant woman said her desire to help artists disseminate their writing to the world was the inspiration behind the creation of Starlit Waters Publishing Company.

Owner Linda Harkcom has been an entrepreneur since she founded The Hark.com Marketing Group in 1998. Through her company she has served many businesses and organizations, both locally and across the country, by providing them with a variety of services including public relations, marketing, grant writing, coaching, website design and hosting.

