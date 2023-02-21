A Mount Pleasant woman said her desire to help artists disseminate their writing to the world was the inspiration behind the creation of Starlit Waters Publishing Company.
Owner Linda Harkcom has been an entrepreneur since she founded The Hark.com Marketing Group in 1998. Through her company she has served many businesses and organizations, both locally and across the country, by providing them with a variety of services including public relations, marketing, grant writing, coaching, website design and hosting.
Harkcom said that Starlit Waters Publishing is a boutique publishing company that exists as a subsidiary of The Hark.com Marketing Company.
Harkcom is also a professional writer and photographer. She has had hundreds of articles and photos appear in a variety of newspapers and magazines over the past 30 years. She is also a co-author of “Creating Your Miracle Life: Inspiration From Great Coaches,” and is credited with editing several other books.
The writer said she had been toying with the idea of creating and publishing her own work for years, in large part due to the encouragement of her friend and mentor Jeanne Mozier of Berkeley Springs, West Virginia.
Harkcom has a couple of blogs, the most popular being “Linda’s Low Carb Life,” but in the back of her mind she always remembered what Mozier had said to her. She said Mozier’s passing in November 2020, along with gaining some real life experience of editing and designing several titles for client Starborn Illumination Publishing Company, gave her the confidence to move forward, not just to publish her own work but that of others as well.
“Jeanne gave me the courage to go out on my own back in 1998 and start my own marketing company. She continued to guide me in career choices right up to when she passed away, which is why the name of the company is in part a homage to her and each book published I dedicate to her,” Harkcom said. “My friend and client Jennifer Flack, known as “Serenity Jenny,” owner of Starborn, also had an incredible amount of faith in me and my abilities. I’m grateful to both of these incredible women.”
Harkcom plans to release a cookbook featuring recipes that were handed down through her family and given to her mother and grandmother from the “grandmothers” of the Donegal area. She is also working on a book that gives advice on how to have a happy marriage based on interviews with real-life couples who have been happily married for 25 years or more.
Harkcom said she realized she could use her skills to not only publish her own work but also the work of others after speaking this summer with author Zita Senak Nitkiewicz of Mount Pleasant Township. After that discussion, Harkcom said she decided to launch Starlit Waters Publishing Company to help writers get their work out to the world.
“There are many talented people out there; people who have something to say, who write to entertain, even those who write to help others expand their horizons. But many of these talents and artists don’t know how to get their work formatted and distributed to the public. Over the years, I’ve developed a unique set of skills that allow me to edit a writer’s work in a meaningful way and also turn it into a physical product that I can then help them to market,” Harkcom said.
Nitkiewicz, who has written three other books over the years, was the first author signed on to the new imprint. Her newest book is “Blessing or Curse? You Decided An Interactive Collection of Short Stories.” The collection of short stories was recently published by Starlit Waters and is available for purchase on Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and other online platforms.
Harkcom said she has signed two other authors so far, including award-winning screenwriter Don Ammon of Monroeville. She has also signed writer Mark Hofmann of Belle Vernon to a multi-book deal. A seasoned journalist, Hofmann is best known for his work as a reporter and columnist for newspapers in southwestern Pennsylvania.
“I’m thrilled to be working with these incredible writers and I cannot wait to release their books,” Harkcom said.
For more information on Starlit Waters Publishing, visit www.starlitwaters.com or visit them on Facebook.
