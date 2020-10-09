A new movie about cybercrime and the dark web set to be released next year will include interviews and footage shot in Westmoreland County.
Leia Shilobod, CEO of cybersecurity firm InTech Solutions and bestselling author of “Cyber Warfare: Protecting Your Business From Total Annihilation,” is producing the movie, directed by documentary filmmaker Jeff Roldan.
Roldan recently brought shooting for the new movie, “Cybercrime: The Dark Web Uncovered” to the Greensburg area.
“Crimes have proliferated through the dark underbelly of the internet: the dark web. Businesses are realizing that cyber threats are not going away,” Shilobod said. “The ones we serve have specific cybersecurity requirements to keep their contracts. I decided to be a part of this project to uncover the real threats, and how they can impact business, the economy, and pose actual life and death scenarios.”
The onsite filming in Westmoreland County included interviews at InTech’s office in Greensburg, and at InTech client Tronix 3D in Mount Pleasant. The local filming was part of a cross-country tour of experts in the cybersecurity field.
“Cybercrime: The Dark Web Uncovered” is set to be released on Amazon Prime in January 2021, with a Los Angeles premier in February 2021.
