A Mount Pleastant Township man died Tuesday afternoon after his car rear-ended a tractor-trailer in East Huntingdon Township, according to the Westmoreland County Coroner’s Office.
Lawrence L. Savage, 46, was transported to Excela Health Frick Hospital in Mount Pleasant following the crash and was pronounced dead at the hospital by a physician there at 2:21 p.m., according to the coroner’s report.
The crash occurred around 1:14 p.m. when Savage, who was driving alone in a 2000 Jaguar S-Type heading west on Route 31 near Old Route 119, failed to slow down for unknown reasons and struck the rear of a tractor-trailer, according to the coroner’s report.
The vehicle’s air bags deployed in the crash, but Savage was not wearing a seat belt, Deputy Coroner Steven M. Grabiak reported.
A ruling on the cause and manner of death are pending autopsy and toxicology results.
State police are also investigating the crash.
A funeral home had not been chosen at the time the coroner’s report was issued.
