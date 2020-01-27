A Mount Pleasant Township man was arraigned Saturday on charges he sexually assaulted a girl on multiple occasions over the course of about 10 months in 2015.
Donald Clair Werry, 76, was charged with involuntary deviate sexual intercourse with a child, two counts of aggravated indecent assault, endangering the welfare of a child, corruption of minors and two counts of indecent assault.
He was arraigned Saturday before Magisterial District Judge Charles R. Conway and is free on $100,000 unsecured bond awaiting a Jan. 30 preliminary hearing.
According to court documents, the alleged victim, now a teenager, made an initial complaint to the state child abuse telephone hotline ChildLine and was subsequently interviewed at a children’s advocacy organization.
She told investigators that she was 10 years old when Werry sexually assaulted her between February and December 2015.
Werry allegedly admitted to police in an interview that he had sexually assaulted the girl on more than one occasion.
