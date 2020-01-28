A Mount Pleasant Township man freed on unsecured bond Saturday morning after being arraigned on domestic violence charges is accused of returning to the alleged victim’s home that same day and attempting to kill her, according to state police.
John Michael Pisula Jr., 30, was arrested Friday after troopers were summoned to a home on Joyce Drive around 7:40 p.m. for a reported domestic dispute. A woman at the home told police Pisula had assaulted her on Wednesday and Thursday, bruising her arms, legs and mouth. According to court documents, Pisula was in possession of 10 Klonopin tablets when troopers arrested him Friday night.
Pisula was arraigned Saturday morning before Magisterial District Judge Charles R. Conway on charges of simple assault, harassment and possession of a controlled substance.
After being freed following his arraignment, Pisula allegedly returned to the home on Joyce Drive around 10 a.m., took a set of car keys and left. When he returned around 11 p.m. Saturday despite court-ordered conditions of his previous arrest, police said, he fought with the woman.
Pisula allegedly choked the woman until she passed out, according to court documents, and stomped on her legs as she sat on the floor after regaining consciousness. Police said the woman told troopers that Pisula then made a small cut on her back with a knife before holding a bolt-action rifle to her head and threatening to kill her.
According to court documents, the woman told police she heard a “click” noise while Pisula was holding the gun to her head. The woman ran to a neighbor’s home to call 911 around 7 a.m. Sunday, according to the affidavit of probable cause, and Pisula fled.
He was arraigned Monday before Magisterial District Judge Roger F. Eckels on charges of attempted homicide, aggravated assault, strangulation, terroristic threats, unlawful restraint, simple assault, reckless endangerment, unlawful possession of a firearm and flight to avoid apprehension. Pisula is being held without bond in Westmoreland County Prison awaiting a preliminary hearing set for Feb. 6 on the new charges.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.