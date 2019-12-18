A Mount Pleasant man was charged Monday with multiple counts related to allegations he sexually assaulted a 10-year-old child over a period of more than a year.
Jarrod Rochat, 27, was charged with two counts of involuntary deviate sexual intercourse causing serious bodily injury and single counts of indecent assault, corruption of minors and child endangerment.
According to court documents, police said the victim described in an interview earlier this month several incidents in which Rochat allegedly exposed himself and forced the child to touch him at a Mount Pleasant home and during a fishing trip. Rochat allegedly had sexual intercourse with the child despite the child telling him to stop, according to police.
Rochat was arraigned Monday before Magisterial District Judge Mark Mansour and was ordered held in the Westmoreland County Prison in lieu of $100,000 bond. A preliminary hearing is set for Jan. 2.
