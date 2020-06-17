A Mount Pleasant man is being held in Westmoreland County Prison without bail after allegedly punching and choking a woman until she was motionless, dragging her to a wooded area along Jacobs Creek in Mount Pleasant Township and leaving her for dead last week, according to court documents.
Charles Paul Etling, 39, was arraigned Friday on charges of attempted homicide, aggravated assault, strangulation and reckless endangerment in connection with the alleged attack.
According to a criminal complaint, Etling and the 40-year-old woman went to Morgantown, West Virginia, on Thursday and began to argue during their return to Mount Pleasant. Etling told investigators he “lost his temper” during the argument and began punching and choking the woman before dragging her out the driver’s side door of the vehicle.
After Etling allegedly choked the woman a second time, she fell to the ground motionless, and “Etling did not believe the victim was breathing, and he was convinced that he had killed her,” Tpr. Evan Terek wrote in the criminal complaint.
Etling allegedly told police he panicked, believing the woman was dead, then dragged her off the side of White Bridge Road into a wooded area and fled. He began to drive back to the scene later with a friend and a tarp to move the woman’s body, but changed his mind and went home, according to police. Investigators are seeking more information about the man, referred to as “Josh” in the criminal complaint, who allegedly accompanied Etling to move the woman’s body. Anyone with information should contact police at 724-832-3288.
Police were called to Etling’s parents’ home in Mount Pleasant Township around 6:30 a.m. Friday and took Etling into custody, according to court documents. He had allegedly called his sister around 5 a.m. that day and told her he believed he had killed the woman.
Troopers noted Etling had three bloody scratches on his right forearm when he was interviewed. according to court documents.
The woman was discovered around 11 a.m. Friday after apparently regaining consciousness and walking to Meadow Brook Road, not far from where she was allegedly left by Etling. She had severe injuries to her head and face, police said, and her entire body was covered in dried mud. She was transported to a hospital for treatment.
Etling is scheduled to appear for a preliminary hearing in the case on June 24. He did not have an attorney listed in online court records.
