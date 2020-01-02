A Mount Pleasant-based landscaping company must pay more than $74,000 in back wages and penalties for violating requirements of the H-2B temporary visa program, the U.S. Department of Labor announced Tuesday.
Silvis Group Inc. has entered consent findings requiring payment of $74,290 in back wages and penalties for violating the labor provisions of the H-2B temporary visa program for a period of nearly two years.
An investigation by the U.S. Department of Labor’s Wage and Hour Division (WHD) determined that from Jan. 17, 2015, through Jan. 7, 2017, Silvis Group Inc. violated visa program requirements.
The investigation alleges the landscaping company denied employment to two qualified U.S. applicants seeking landscaping and groundskeeping positions, resulting in $8,414 in back wages to the applicants. The company also allegedly failed to pay overtime at the correct rate in some weeks and illegally excluded bonus payments from the calculation, which resulted in $4,457 in back wages for 30 H-2B employees from Mexico.
According to the WHD, Silvis Group Inc. also allegedly took impermissible deductions for uniforms and housing in poor condition from the Mexican workers’ wages, resulting in $16,350 in back wages for the 30 H-2B employees from Mexico.
The company also allegedly failed to cooperate with and actively worked to hinder the WHD investigation, misrepresenting dates of temporary need and the number of employees needed on its Petition for a Nonimmigrant Worker and Foreign Labor Certification forms, and violated a requirement to contractually forbid third parties from seeking payment from employees.
Silvis Group Inc. has paid a civil money penalty of $45,068 for substantial and willful failure to comply with H-2B provisions, according to the department.
“The H-2B visa program includes specific requirements employers must follow to participate. When employers fail to comply with these requirements, we will hold them accountable,” said Wage and Hour District Director John DuMont, in Pittsburgh.
“This case highlights the U.S. Department of Labor’s efforts to ensure that employers understand and abide by the provisions of the program to safeguard American employees against displacement while protecting foreign workers from being paid less than the wage they were promised,” said Regional Philadelphia Solicitor Oscar L. Hampton III.
In addition to paying the back wages and penalty, Silvis Group Inc. agrees to future compliance with the H-2B provisions, and three years of monitoring with an independent third-party auditor.
Before the U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services can approve an employer’s petition for H-2B visa workers, an employer must file an application with the Department of Labor stating that there are not sufficient U.S. employees who are able, willing, qualified, and available. The application must also affirm that the employment of non-immigrant, temporary workers will not adversely affect the wages and working conditions of similarly employed persons in the U.S.
For more information about the H-2B temporary visa program, FLSA, and other laws enforced by the WHD, contact the toll-free helpline at 866-4US-WAGE (487-9243). Information is also available at www.dol.gov/whd.
