Mount Pleasant Area students injured in a head-on crash Monday in Mount Pleasant Township are in “good spirits” as they recover from their injuries, district superintendent Timothy Gabauer said Tuesday after district officials met with the four students who remained hospitalized.
Five Mount Pleasant Area students and a recent graduate were injured in the crash on Claypike Road.
The crash closed a section of the roadway near Ankney Hill Road. Both drivers and four passengers were hospitalized.
Emergency officials said four people were transported by medical helicopter to Pittsburgh area hospitals following the crash.
Of the five current students involved, two are seniors at Mount Pleasant Area, two are sophomores and one is a junior, according to Gabauer.
According to state police, the driver of a pickup truck traveling east on Claypike Road lost control on a curve around 5:30 p.m. and struck another pickup head-on. One of the trucks was on fire when first responders arrived and quickly extinguished it.
Gabauer said the students who remain hospitalized are “extremely concerned about one another,” and some “will have a long road to full recovery.”
