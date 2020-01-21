Mount Pleasant Area School District students were among the people injured in a head-on crash Monday evening in Mount Pleasant Township.
Emergency officials said four people were transported by medical helicopter to Pittsburgh area hospitals following the crash on Claypike Road.
According to state police, the driver of a pickup truck traveling east on Claypike Road lost control on a curve around 5:30 p.m. and struck another pickup head-on. One of the trucks was on fire when first responders arrived and quickly extinguished it.
The crash closed a section of Claypike Road near Ankney Hill Road. Police said the drivers of both vehicles as well as four passengers were transported for medical treatment. No information was released on the identities of those involved in the crash.
Mount Pleasant Area superintendent Timothy Gabauer said the district’s crisis teams would be available today.
