HARRISBURG – The Pennsylvania departments of State and Education announced recently that 37 high schools in the commonwealth – including Mount Pleasant Area Senior High School – won Governor’s Civic Engagement Awards (GCEA) during the 2022-23 school year.
Thirty-one schools won Gold Level Awards for registering to vote at least 85% of their eligible students. Six schools won Silver Level Awards for registering to vote at least 65% of their eligible students. In total, about 200 students helped register 3,519 of their peers to win Gold or Silver level awards for their schools.
“These prestigious awards honor high school students who engage their peers in the electoral process and empower them by ensuring their voice will be heard in determining the future of our country,” Secretary of the Commonwealth Al Schmidt said.
In addition, 28 students from across the commonwealth won Student Poll Worker Awards for participating in a voter registration event at their school and serving as a poll worker in their communities on Election Day.
“Those students who served as poll workers on Election Day played an especially important role in our democracy by enabling others to vote,” Schmidt added.
“The GCEA program provides our students with an excellent, hands-on experience in civics education,” Secretary of Education Dr. Khalid N. Mumin said. “Congratulations to this year’s winners, and thanks to all the school administrators, teachers and parents who supported their efforts.”
