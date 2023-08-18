HARRISBURG – The Pennsylvania departments of State and Education announced recently that 37 high schools in the commonwealth – including Mount Pleasant Area Senior High School – won Governor’s Civic Engagement Awards (GCEA) during the 2022-23 school year.

Thirty-one schools won Gold Level Awards for registering to vote at least 85% of their eligible students. Six schools won Silver Level Awards for registering to vote at least 65% of their eligible students. In total, about 200 students helped register 3,519 of their peers to win Gold or Silver level awards for their schools.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.