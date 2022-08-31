A motorcyclist was thrown off his bike in a motor vehicle crash late Sunday morning and survived a roughly 35-foot drop to the embankment along Loyalhanna Creek in Latrobe.

Latrobe Fire Chief John Brasile was first on scene at the bridge on North Ligonier Street between 1st Avenue and 33rd Street, near City Brewing Company.

