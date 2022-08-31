A motorcyclist was thrown off his bike in a motor vehicle crash late Sunday morning and survived a roughly 35-foot drop to the embankment along Loyalhanna Creek in Latrobe.
Latrobe Fire Chief John Brasile was first on scene at the bridge on North Ligonier Street between 1st Avenue and 33rd Street, near City Brewing Company.
According to Brasile, two motorcycles were traveling northbound across the bridge when one of the motorcycles crossed over the center line and struck a southbound sedan, which sustained heavy front passenger side damage.
The impact sent the motorcyclist through the air and over the west side of the bridge.
“He was propelled through the air, spinning down over the bridge,” Brasile said. “He landed in a soft spot of mud, which is one of the things that saved his life. A few feet either way and he probably would’ve hit rocks.”
The motorcyclist was wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.
Brasile said one witness at the scene saw the crash through a rearview mirror and likened the event to “something straight out of the movies,” Brasile said.
“They all heard the bang but it was like something out of a movie, he was flying through the air,” Brasile said.
A nearby resident trekked down to the motorcyclist and began doing chest compressions before emergency medical personnel made their way to the patient.
“I was surprised he was breathing,” Brasile said.
Firefighters had to utilize high-angle rescue training using the ladder truck to lift the motorcyclist from the embankment of the Loyalhanna Creek up to the bridge.
Bob Heintzelman and Chuck McDowell Jr., assistant chiefs with the Latrobe Volunteer Fire Department, were stationed below the bridge with the patient, along with Paul Blycheck, who is a medic captain and nurse, and paramedics and police officers.
“There was no way to carry him up so I went to get the ladder truck,” Brasile said. “Our ground crew did a fantastic job packaging him up.”
With the ladder from the ladder truck extended to the west over the edge of the bridge, the injured motorcyclist was slowly lifted back up to street level. Firefighters later measured the drop from the bridge to the side of Loyalhanna Creek and came up with roughly 36 feet.
“It was an interesting scenario,” Brasile said, “having to set up the ladder truck in the middle of the bridge.”
Scott Taylor, captain at Good Friends Hose Co. 5, was on the bridge assisting as the stretcher made its way upward. Dan Calabrace was the on-duty driver.
“It didn’t take too long to get (the injured motorcyclist) out, maybe 30-35 minutes,” Brasile said. “It was as professional of a high-angle rescue that you’ll ever see, and we do that training every year. Everybody did a great job and did what they had to do. You just never know when you’ll need that training.”
In the aftermath, the damaged motorcycle came to final rest roughly 20-25 feet past where impact initially took place with the sedan, according to Brasile.
“The bike clearly went over the line and hit the car,” he said.
The motorcyclist, who has not been identified, suffered serious extensive injuries and was reportedly flown to UPMC Presbyterian. A update on his condition has not been made available.
Brasile was first at the scene as he was traveling to a car show when the crash took place.
“Had I been about 30 seconds sooner,” he said, “I may have been in the accident.”
Firefighters from all Latrobe companies were at the scene and assisted with cleanup before returning to stations.
