State police at Kiski Valley report a motorcyclist suffered serious but non-life threatening injuries in a crash Sunday, May 24, along Route 981 in Loyalhanna Township.
According to police, Randy P. Yachere, 56, of Garrett, Somerset County, was riding a 2012 Harley-Davidson Fat Boy motorcycle south on Route 981 around 3:05 p.m. when the motorcycle lost control on gravel south of Pump Station Road and struck a tree against a guide rail. Yachere was thrown from the motorcycle and was transported by medical helicopter to UPMC Presbyterian for treatment of serious non-life threatening injuries, police said.
