A Tarentum man was killed Sunday afternoon in a motorcycle crash on Route 366 in Murrysville, according to information released by the Westmoreland County Coroner’s Office.
Patrick G. Dzugan, 59, was driving a 2003 Big Dog motorcycle west on Route 366 when the motorcycle struck the center guiderail around 3:51 p.m., according to the coroner’s report.
Dzugan, who was not wearing a helmet, was separated from the motorcycle.
Deputy coroner Joshua C. Zappone pronounced Dzugan dead at the scene at 4:55 p.m., ruling Dzugan died of multiple blunt force injuries.
Murrysville Police also investigated. Toxicology results will not be available for several weeks.
Duster Funeral Home of Tarentum will be in charge of arrangements.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.