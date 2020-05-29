A Lower Burrell man was killed Wednesday after the motorcycle he was riding on Route 380 in Murrysville struck a car.
Gregg A. Leipertz Jr., 24, was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash at the intersection of Route 380 and Fairview Lane by deputy coroner John A. Ackerman at 1:55 p.m. Wednesday.
According to the coroner’s report, Leipertz was riding a 2017 Kawasaki motorcycle west on Route 380 around 12:49 p.m. when a 2018 Mitsubishi sedan entered the roadway from Fairview Lane into the path of the motorcycle.
Leipertz, who was wearing a helmet, according to the coroner’s report, was thrown from the motorcycle in the crash.
An autopsy was planned for Thursday, with cause and manner of death pending autopsy and toxicology results.
Slater Funeral Home of New Kensington is in charge of arrangements.
