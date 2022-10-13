A Penn Township man died earlier this week in a motorcycle crash on state Route 130 near Weber Road in Hempfield Township.

According to a public information report filed by the Westmoreland County Coroner’s office, 21-year-old Ethan J. Nicastro of Arbor Court, Penn Township, was riding a 2019 Harley-Davidson Street Glide traveling west on Route 130 when he lost control at roughly 9:17 p.m. Oct. 10 and became separated from the motorcycle.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.