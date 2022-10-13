A Penn Township man died earlier this week in a motorcycle crash on state Route 130 near Weber Road in Hempfield Township.
According to a public information report filed by the Westmoreland County Coroner’s office, 21-year-old Ethan J. Nicastro of Arbor Court, Penn Township, was riding a 2019 Harley-Davidson Street Glide traveling west on Route 130 when he lost control at roughly 9:17 p.m. Oct. 10 and became separated from the motorcycle.
Emergency medical personnel transported Nicastro to Excela Health Westmoreland Hospital where he was pronounced dead at 10:16 p.m. by a hospital physician.
Nicastro suffered multiple blunt force injuries in the accidental crash. Speed is believed to have been a factor in the incident. Nicastro was not wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.
Toxicology results will not be available for several weeks. State police at Greensburg also investigated the crash.
