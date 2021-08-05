Thirty years ago, 13 members of the local Army Reserve 14th Quartermaster
Detachment were killed when an Iraqi Scud missile struck their barracks in Dhahran, Saudi Arabia. On Saturday, the third annual Fallen Heroes Run, a motorcycle ride organized by Operation Vet NOW, will honor their sacrifice with a commemorative ride.
The ride begins at 10:30 a.m. Saturday at the Z&M Harley-Davidson dealership on Route 30 in Hempfield Township.
Participants are scheduled to stop at the 14th Quartermaster memorial at noon on Armory Drive in Hempfield for a short ceremony.
Advance registration isn’t required, but those who wish to register can do so on OVN’s website, opvetnow.org, and search under “events” tab. Registration on the day of the event begins at 9 a.m. The fee is $25 per rider.
The ride is paired with a veterans and military appreciation event, to be held from 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. in the Z&M parking lot. Also, OVN’s Veterans Village informational outreach, military displays, live music, children’s activities, food trucks and a free gift for veterans are all planned as part of the event.
OVN’s mission is “meeting veterans NEEDS through endless OPPORTUNITIES to fortify their health and WELLNESS.” It provides support to veterans of all eras who are dealing with combat-related stress or mental health issues. On the website, OVN has a series of archived podcasts, “Dealing With The Invisible Injury.” They can be accessed through the Events tab, as well.
