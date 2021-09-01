A motorcycle crashed late Monday night near Kingston Dam in Derry Township, forcing the closure of the westbound lanes of Route 30 for a short time.
According to authorities, a motorcyclist traveling west on Route 30 crashed at the intersection with Route 217 at approximately 11:15 p.m. The motorcyclist, who wasn’t identified, suffered minor injuries in the crash.
Firefighters from Bradenville and Darlington responded to the incident.
