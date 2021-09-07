Two separate accidents claimed the lives of two motorcyclists over the holiday weekend — one in Hempfield Township, Westmoreland County and the other in Conemaugh Township, Indiana County. Neither motorcyclist is believed to have been wearing a helmet at the time of the crashes.
According to the Westmoreland County Coroner’s office, Tanner B. Van Woundenberg, 19, of Trafford, died when he crashed his motorcycle on Mount Pleasant Road at 1:30 a.m. Saturday. The coroner’s office reported that Woundenberg was riding a 2008 Yamaha motorcycle north when for an unknown reason he failed to properly negotiate a curve in the road. The motorcycle crossed over the east shoulder of the road and struck a fence.
Van Woundenberg, who graduated from Penn-Trafford High School in the spring, was pronounced dead at the scene by Deputy Coroner John A. Ackerman.
State police from the Greensburg station assisted in the investigation. Funeral arrangements are being handled by the Shirley Funeral Home in North Huntington.
On Monday, a Blairsville man also lost his life in a motorcycle accident after he crashed on Tunnelton Road in Conemaugh Township, according to the Indiana County Coroner’s office.
The coroner reports that Mark Abraum Sprague, 39, died when the Harley Davidson motorcycle he was operating with a passenger crashed at 6:07 p.m. Monday on Tunnelton Road in Clarksburg. The coroner’s office said Sprague was traveling north when for some reason he failed to negotiate a curve in the road and struck a utility pole on the east side of the road.
Sprague was pronounced dead and identified by Coroner Jerry Overman.
State police at Indiana, Tunnelton Volulnteer Fire Department and Lifestat Ambulance Service responded to the scene. According to the coroner’s report, alcohol may have played a factor in the crash and toxicology results are pending.
