Through a joint partnership between three schools and the Diocese of Greensburg, the Derry Area Middle School will host speaker, author and educator Dr. Debbie Silver for a regional school community event Thursday, Oct. 13, beginning at 7 p.m. in the middle school auditorium. Doors open at 6:30 p.m.
Silver’s focus will be on her best-selling book, “Fall Down 7 Times, Get Up 8: Teaching Kids to Succeed,” which is heralded by parents, teachers and administrators as a “fresh approach to getting kids to work smarter and better.” In the book, Silver explains motivational theory and provides down-to-earth examples of concrete, applicable guidelines for helping students overcome setbacks and failure to foster lifelong success.
A joint partnership and numerous planning meetings between the Derry Area School District, Diocese of Greensburg, Greater Latrobe School District and Valley School of Ligonier has made the event possible.
“It makes sense to partner with everyone to bring this speaker because many of our educational goals align with each other,” said Jonathan Strecker, head of school at Valley School of Ligonier. “A big part of Dr. Silver’s message has to do with grit and resiliency, and we feel that those two attributes are extremely important for kids to learn and develop.”
The event is free to attend and no registration is required.
Additionally, Greater Latrobe School District will host Silver on Friday, Oct. 14, starting at 8 a.m. for a faculty and staff workshop. Doors to the event, held at the senior high school auditorium, will open at 7:30 a.m.
The morning will include breakfast, door prizes, collaboration and networking.
Silver’s career spans over 30 years as a teacher, staff development instructor and university professor. A former Louisiana State Teacher of the Year recipient, Silver has given presentations around the world, including Canada, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, Australia, Africa, Asia, and 49 states.
Parents are encouraged to bring their children to the Thursday evening event.
“For parents, it’s about fostering that grit and determination,” Strecker said. “We do find a level of fragility in our students, and it may be because of COVID, could be something else, but it’s just the knowledge of knowing you can learn from your mistakes. Sometimes parents don’t know how to react to their kids’ adversity. We feel this will be a good community event with a positive message for those who attend.”
Joseph Bell can be reached at lb.josephbell@gmail.com or 724-537-3351 Ext. 28.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.