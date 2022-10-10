Dr. Debbie Silver

DR. DEBBIE SILVER

Through a joint partnership between three schools and the Diocese of Greensburg, the Derry Area Middle School will host speaker, author and educator Dr. Debbie Silver for a regional school community event Thursday, Oct. 13, beginning at 7 p.m. in the middle school auditorium. Doors open at 6:30 p.m.

Silver’s focus will be on her best-selling book, “Fall Down 7 Times, Get Up 8: Teaching Kids to Succeed,” which is heralded by parents, teachers and administrators as a “fresh approach to getting kids to work smarter and better.” In the book, Silver explains motivational theory and provides down-to-earth examples of concrete, applicable guidelines for helping students overcome setbacks and failure to foster lifelong success.

Joseph Bell can be reached at lb.josephbell@gmail.com or 724-537-3351 Ext. 28.

