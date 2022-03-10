The 85-year-old mother of a Unity Township man who has been called a person of interest in the disappearance of Cassandra Gross in 2018 won’t spend any time in jail after she pleaded guilty Friday to a conspiracy charge and related offenses for illegally using his public welfare benefits to buy groceries at a local store.
Almira Stanko reportedly used the benefits to pay for her $9 grocery bill at the direction of her son, Thomas Stanko.
She pleaded guilty to conspiracy, forgery and access device fraud — all felony charges — before Common Pleas Judge Meagan Bilik-DeFazio, as part of a plea agreement, which also included a proviso that she would not have a jail sentence. The judge also waived a requirement that would have required her to pay court costs.
Meanwhile, her 51-year-old son remains in federal custody awaiting sentencing after he pleaded guilty last year to a federal weapons charge. His hearing is set for March 23. Conspiracy and forgery charges in state court in connection with his mother’s case are still pending.
The prosecution has appealed a ruling from last summer to dismiss three other cases against Thomas Stanko, in which investigators claimed Thomas Stanko stole an ATV in 2018, violated his drunken-driving sentence in that same year and assaulted a man in Youngstown in 2017. Common Pleas Judge Tim Krieger ruled prosecutors failed to bring those cases to trial in a timely manner.
Back in 2018, he was jailed after his former girlfriend disappeared. Gross was 51 when she disappeared in April of 2018 and was declared deceased by a judge in 2019, although her remains have never been recovered. Prosecutors named Stanko as a potential suspect and law enforcement officials searched his Unity Township property for evidence as part of the investigation multiple times over the past four years.
