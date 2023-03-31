Residents of the Washington, D.C., metropolitan area will have the chance to learn about the Laurel Highlands.
The 30-minute series premiere of “Get Out of Town,” a travel show featuring the mother-daughter team of Laurita and Lauren Portee, highlights the beauty and tourism attractions of the Laurel Highlands.
The show was filmed last year in conjunction with GO Laurel Highlands, the official destination marketing organization for Fayette, Somerset and Westmoreland counties. It first aired March 27 on WETA Metro and WETA PBS. The episode featuring the Laurel Highlands will air again 8 p.m. Monday, April 3, and an hour later on WETA PBS. Both channels will show the episode at 2 a.m. April 4.
The M.A.D. getaway – Laurita’s term for a mother-and-daughter trip – included visits to Ligonier, Stahlstown, Donegal, Ohiopyle and Farmington. They showcase overnight stays at Oak Lodge and Nemacolin’s Falling Rock, dining at the Darlington Inn and Out of the Fire Café, shopping in Ligonier, exploring Frank Lloyd Wright’s Fallingwater and enjoying adventures at Nemacolin.
“I was surprised with how big the Laurel Highlands is,” Lauren said. “I didn’t know that there are so many different food options and activities throughout the highlands.”
“I was also pleasantly surprised by the many options for dining, shopping, activities and lodging in Laurel Highlands,” Laurita said. “From the quaint Main Street in Ligonier to the Ohiopyle State Park and everything in between, Laurel Highlands has something for everyone to enjoy!”
A previous stay at Nemacolin did not prepare Laurita for how much things have changed in the decade and a half since her last visit.
“The expansion of Nemacolin blew me away, especially Falling Rock and the beautiful views from the pool area, and I was equally charmed by Oak Lodge, which was ‘glamping’ at its finest and had an amazing spa.”
Lauren enjoyed walking and shopping in Ligonier, and mother and daughter were both mesmerized by Fallingwater.
“It was so breathtaking to see the house in person,” Lauren said.
Her mother had studied the home but had never visited it.
“Fallingwater was a highlight for me since I took an architecture design class in college and had seen the famous waterfall picture of the house. Being able to see it in person was a fan girl full-circle moment for me,” she said.
Both Portees said they were amazed by what they found in the Laurel Highlands, and look forward to spreading that message to viewers in Washington, D.C., Maryland and Virginia.
“I would tell them to take advantage of all of the beautiful views and to be outside as much as possible,” Lauren said.
“I would tell anyone headed from the DMV to Laurel Highlands to intentionally enjoy the ride and views to, throughout, and wherever they land because they are in for a treat,” Laurita said.
