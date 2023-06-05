Volunteer fire companies from Derry Borough and the surrounding area responded to an apartment fire Sunday morning at the Derry Manor Apartments.

A 911 call for smoke in a first-floor apartment went out at 7:37 a.m. Firefighters from the Derry Volunteer Fire Company arrived moments later to find a working fire and began evacuating the 30-unit complex, Chief Josh Campbell said.

Joe Wells can be reached at lb.joewells@gmail.com or 724-537-3351 Ext. 30.

