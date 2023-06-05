Volunteer fire companies from Derry Borough and the surrounding area responded to an apartment fire Sunday morning at the Derry Manor Apartments.
A 911 call for smoke in a first-floor apartment went out at 7:37 a.m. Firefighters from the Derry Volunteer Fire Company arrived moments later to find a working fire and began evacuating the 30-unit complex, Chief Josh Campbell said.
“There was heavy fire, heavy smoke and heat in the apartment,” Campbell said.
Firefighters were able to knock down the blaze in about 10 minutes, Campbell said. No one was injured during the fire.
Derry Manor Apartments is located on the corner of Y Street and West 4th Avenue in Derry Borough.
Derry VFC was assisted by firefighters from the Bradenville, Blairsville, Latrobe, Ligonier and Youngstown volunteer fire departments.
The fire was contained to unit 104, causing heavy damage and collapsing the drop ceiling, Campbell said.
High levels of carbon monoxide and minor smoke were also throughout the first floor. After putting out the fire, crews began venting the complex. No one was in the apartment at the time of the fire, Campbell said.
Residents were seen back in their apartments by 10 a.m.
The cause of the fire remains undetermined. Both Derry Borough Police and the Pennsylvania State Police fire marshal are investigating.
Joe Wells can be reached at lb.joewells@gmail.com or 724-537-3351 Ext. 30.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.