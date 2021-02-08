The region could be in line for another winter storm this week, according to the National Weather Service (NWS), which issued a Hazardous Weather Outlook for western Pennsylvania and parts of Ohio and West Virginia at 4:08 a.m. Monday.
According to the alert, snow is expected Monday night and early Tuesday, with 1 to 3 inches possible. The NWS could issue a Winter Weather Advisory if the potential for more snow increases.
There is also the potential for additional snow accumulation later in the week, according to the NWS.
Accumulating snow is likely again Wednesday and Wednesday night, according to the Hazardous Weather Outlook.
The NWS forecasts highs in the 30s throughout this week, including a high near 30 today, Feb. 8. Snow is in the forecast tonight, mainly after midnight, with new snow accumulation of 1 to 2 inches possible in Latrobe, according to the NWS. More snow is anticipated on Tuesday, mainly before 1 p.m., and Wednesday, mainly after 1 p.m., according to the forecast.
Snow is also likely on Thursday before 1 p.m. and Thursday night before 1 a.m., the NWS forecasts.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.